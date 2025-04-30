Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malaryta District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus

Malaryta
36
Hacislauski selski Savet
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
44 properties total found
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Malorita, Kostyakova str., 1991 p., 2/2 brick, 67.8 / 66.3 / 40.4 / 10.2, …
$24,250
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1991, 5 / 5 brick, 65.1 / 62.7 / 38.5 / 7.6, …
$23,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment, Malorita, Lermontov Street, 1966, 5 / 5 brick, 41.3 / 40.5 / 25.6 / 5.5, b…
$11,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Malorita, Mayakovsky St., 2008, 4 / 5 brick, 60.3 / 55.8 / 33.1 / 9.1, bat…
$22,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zamsany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zamsany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of the two-room Apartment in the Maloritsky district and of of Zamshana the 1833802-roo…
$9,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
Sale of a two-room apartment in Malorita district, Malorita 1716752-room apartment, Malorita…
$19,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1976, 1/3 panel, 26.8 / 26.1 / 11.6 / 5.8,…
$13,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale of the two-room Apartment in the Maloritsky district and of Mr. Malorit the 1901942-roo…
$21,700
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
4-room apartment, Malorita, Mayakovsky St., 1988, 2/4 panel, 82.5 / 79.5 / 53.5 / 8.6, bathr…
$31,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Hacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hacislau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a one-room apartment in Maloritsky district, ag. Hotislav 1716131-room apartment, ag…
$12,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/5
Sale of a four-room apartment in Malorita district, Malorita 1902384-room apartment, Malorit…
$30,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, Malorita, Pioneerskaya Street, 1973, 3/3 panel, 63.1 / 61.1 / 39.1 / 9.3, …
$25,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
3-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Maruda Street, 1992, 1/4 panel, 71.5 / 67.3 / 42.3 / 9.1, bat…
$39,300
Leave a request
Apartment in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Maloritsky district. 1997 p. 1 floor General.…
$7,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Zavodskaya Street, 1990, 1/5 brick, 65.6 / 62.5 / 38.9 / 7.9, ba…
$33,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Malorita, Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, 1969, 4/4 brick, 41.5 / 27.5, separate …
$26,850
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Mayakovsky St., 2008, 3 / 5 brick, 45.8 / 42.9 / 21.8 / 9.1, …
$23,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Hacislau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hacislau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
3-room apartment, Ag. Khotislav, Polesskaya St., 1993, 1/3 panel, 89.5 / 89.5 / 43.0 / 9.1, …
$10,400
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
4-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1975, 3 / 5 panel, 66.3 / 65.2 / 46.9 / 7.53,…
$24,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1991, 5 / 5 brick, 65.5 / 63.2 / 39.8 / 7.7, …
$23,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
3 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Sovetskaya, 1975, 5 / 5 panel, 55.2 / 36.9, separate bath…
$21,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Hacislau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hacislau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment, Ag. Khotislav, Lenin St., 3 / 3, 70.9 / 68.1 / 43.7, bathroom separate,…
$14,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
2 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Lermontova, 1992, 4/4 panel, 56.5 / 55.4 / 30.7 / 9.1,…
$25,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Parkova Street, 1978, 4/5 panel, 73.5 / 72.0 / 43.4 / 7.2, bathr…
$25,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Malorita, Mayakovsky St., 4/4 panel, 52.6 / 51.7 / 30.1 / 8.8, bathroom se…
$17,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
2 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Lermontova, 1965, 4/5 brick, 45.0 / 44.1 / 31.0 / 5.6,…
$22,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of a three-room apartment in Malorita district, Malorita 2021813-room apartment, Malori…
$20,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
4-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1990, 1/4 panel, 84.1 / 80.4 / 54.0 / 9.2, ba…
$33,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Lermontov Street, 1966, 4 / 5 brick, 41.0 / 40.2 / 26.4 / 5.8…
$29,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 2005, 3 / 5 brick, 38.0 / 36.0 / 20.9 / 7.…
$16,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Malaryta District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go