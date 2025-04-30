Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malaryta District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus

Carnanski selski Savet
10
Velikarycki selski Savet
9
Malaryta
7
Hacislauski selski Savet
5
37 properties total found
House in Hvoznicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hvoznicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1968 1st floor. General SNB- 77.3 sq.m, tot…
$35,500
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Residential building in Malothy. 2017.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 138.2 sq.m, total.- 132.5 s…
$115,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1985 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 52.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
$20,000
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1955 1 floor General.SNB - 60.9 sq.m., General…
$12,500
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 29.8 sq.m., General. - 29.8 sq…
$6,800
House in Carnany, Belarus
House
Carnany, Belarus
Area 57 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 77.9 sq.m., total. - …
$15,000
House in Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 492 m²
Agro-estate in Maloritsk region. 1960 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 515.3 sq.m., General. - 492.0…
$300,000
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1980 1 floor General.SNB - 53.1 sq.m., General…
$13,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Lot 7251 Call for more detailed information Modern cottage on a good plot in the forest near…
$39,900
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1957.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 41.9 sq.m, …
$4,500
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A box of a residential building to a rafling system in the Maloritsky district. 2019 p. 1 fl…
$7,150
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A box of an apartment building in Malorita. 2023 1st floor. General. - 150.9 sq.m., Kuh. - 1…
$48,200
House in Dvorysca, Belarus
House
Dvorysca, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1993 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 122.5 sq.m., t…
$8,000
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Sale of a house box in Maloritsky district, Lukovsky s/s 194057Korobka residential building …
$7,500
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 112 m²
An apartment building in Malorita. 1987 1 floor General.SNB - 111.5 sq.m., General. - 111.5 …
$40,000
House in Carnany, Belarus
House
Carnany, Belarus
Area 126 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1996 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 135.6 sq.…
$35,500
House in Masevicy, Belarus
House
Masevicy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1953.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 58.9 sq.m, total…
$13,500
House in Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Maloritsky district, Lukovsky s/s 182433 Unfinished …
$26,000
House in Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1980 1st floor. General SNB- 71.1 sq.m, tot…
$2,900
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1976 1 floor General.SNB - 74.5 sq.m., General…
$11,000
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 176 m²
An apartment building in Malorita. 2003 2 floors, basement floor. General.SNB - 261.9 sq.m.,…
$65,000
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Sale of a residential building in Malorita district, Malorita 183443The residential building…
$69,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1989 1st floor General.SNB - 32.8 sq.m., Gener…
$10,000
House in Carnany, Belarus
House
Carnany, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1991 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 123.9 sq.m., General. - 1…
$36,500
House in Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General SNB- 72.4 sq.m, resident…
$7,500
House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1969 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 74.4 sq.m., Gene…
$18,000
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Description: Residential house in Maloritsk region. 1920 Reconstruction 1980 1 floor General…
$14,500
House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1984 1st floor. General SNB- 122.5 sq.m, to…
$30,000
House in Oltusski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Oltusski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1946 1 floor General.SNB - 49.7 sq.m., General…
$19,900
House in Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacislauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Garden House. 2011 year.p. Maloritsky district. Gas-silicate block / plaster with the textur…
$10,000
