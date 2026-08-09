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New buildings in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

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Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Show all Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
from
$186,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort. This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now st…
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Show all Residential complex Pran diellit
Residential complex Pran diellit
Orikum, Albania
Price on request
Pran diellit
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
Residence Twin Residence
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Residence Twin Residence
Orikum, Albania
from
$96,701
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 61–131 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Beachfront Apartment With One Bedroom For Sale In Radhime Vlore, Albania - Ideal As Holiday Apartment With Swimming Pool And High Roi. Perfectly located, next to the beach in a brand new residence Twin Resort. Designed in every detail to offer you high quality, innovation, elegance and a com…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0 – 94.0
212,570 – 326,310
Apartment 2 rooms
131.0
423,337
Agency
Albania Property Group
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
TekceTekce
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Residential complex VLORA MARINA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$354,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 13
Area 91–237 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vlora Marina is an iconic waterfront development redefining luxury real estate on the Albanian Riviera. Positioned along Vlora’s most prestigious seafront, this landmark project offers a rare opportunity to own property within a fully integrated marina destination—where refined living, leisu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
91.0 – 165.0
387,226 – 924,720
Apartment 3 rooms
237.0
1,14M
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$521,027
🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA 🏷 Price: 465,000 Euro/Total 🏗 Currently under construction. ✔ Located in one of the most frequented areas in the center of Vlora, with a favorable position for business, high traffic and maximum exposure. 📐 The environment is …
Agency
DES Real Estate
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$1,680
Number of floors 10
🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA 💶 Price: 1500 Euro/m2 (Car exchange is also accepted) 📐 Area: 260 m2 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗❗❗ The area is currently organized into 4 apartments with a 1+1 typology, but offers full flexibility and ca…
Agency
DES Real Estate
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
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Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
Agency
DES Real Estate
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DES Real Estate
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Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$218,471
🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA. 🌅 With frontal sea view. 🏷 Price: 1800 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 108 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora. 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 This…
Agency
DES Real Estate
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DES Real Estate
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Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 107.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Or…
Agency
DES Real Estate
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DES Real Estate
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English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$243,724
🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA. 🌅 With sea view. 🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora. 🏗 Currently under construction. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 T…
Agency
DES Real Estate
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DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Ori…
Agency
DES Real Estate
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
Agency
DES Real Estate
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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