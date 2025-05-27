Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2
📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross
📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora
🏗 Property is under construction
💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment.
📍 This apartment is located in Ori…
🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2
📐 Area: 107.4 m2/Gross
📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora
🏗 Property is under construction
💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment.
📍 This apartment is located in Or…
