Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA

๐Ÿ†•๐Ÿข BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA

๐Ÿท Price: 465,000 Euro/Total

๐Ÿ— Currently under construction.

โœ” Located in one of the most frequented areas in the center of Vlora, with a favorable position for business, high traffic and maximum exposure.

๐Ÿ“ The environment is located on the ground floor and has an area of โ€‹โ€‹102 m2

๐Ÿ“ Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora

๐Ÿงฑ It is organized in 1 open environment with ample space and organization options as needed.

๐ŸชŸ Natural lighting.

๐Ÿ›ฃ Easily accessible.

๐Ÿ›ฃ Located on the main road.

๐Ÿ’ผ The environment is suitable for various businesses such as: supermarket, shop, marketing agency, bar-cafe, restaurant, etc.

