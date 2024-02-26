Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA

🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
🏷 Price: 465,000 Euro/Total
🏗 Currently under construction.
✔ Located in one of the most frequented areas in the center of Vlora, with a favorable position for business, high traffic and maximum exposure.
📐 The environment is located on the ground floor and has an area of 102 m2
📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora
🧱 It is organized in 1 open environment with ample space and organization options as needed.
🪟 Natural lighting.
🛣 Easily accessible.
🛣 Located on the main road.
💼 The environment is suitable for various businesses such as: supermarket, shop, marketing agency, bar-cafe, restaurant, etc.
