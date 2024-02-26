Business center 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA

🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA

🏷 Price: 465,000 Euro/Total

🏗 Currently under construction.

✔ Located in one of the most frequented areas in the center of Vlora, with a favorable position for business, high traffic and maximum exposure.

📐 The environment is located on the ground floor and has an area of ​​102 m2

📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora

🧱 It is organized in 1 open environment with ample space and organization options as needed.

🪟 Natural lighting.

🛣 Easily accessible.

🛣 Located on the main road.

💼 The environment is suitable for various businesses such as: supermarket, shop, marketing agency, bar-cafe, restaurant, etc.

ℹ️For more information or a visit to the property, contact us

📲

📧

🌐 www.desrealestate.al

——————————————