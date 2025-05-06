Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Tirana Municipality, Albania

1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Hotel Granda, Astir, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 45m2 The a…
$566
per month
Apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 15
Modern and spacious apartment available for rent in a new high-rise complex in the center of…
$1,256
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Old Dajti Street, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 83m2 The area …
$363
per month
2+1+2 Apartment for Rent on "2 Kosovarëve" Street in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2+1+2 Apartment for Rent on "2 Kosovarëve" Street
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2+1+2 Apartment for Rent on "2 Kosovarëve" Street Area: 101.3 m² New building with e…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
✅ Price: 700 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Oxhaku, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 100m2 The area in which …
$727
per month
Apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Long Term Rent Apartment 3+1 Tirana! The Apartment Is Located On the 2nd Floor, Near the Hot…
$795
per month
For Rent: 3-bedroom Apartment with parking space, near Liqeni i Thate. in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: 3-bedroom Apartment with parking space, near Liqeni i Thate.
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Apartament 3+1+post parkimi Liqeni Thate per qera 📍 Liqeni i thatë 🏠 Apartament 3+1+Post P…
Price on request
For Rent: 2-bedroom Apartment in Tirana, Komuna e Parisit. in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: 2-bedroom Apartment in Tirana, Komuna e Parisit.
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
For Rent: Comfortable 2-bedroom Apartment, 100 m², in Komuna e Parisit! Perfect for familie…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/10
$1,022
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
$908
per month
Apartment for Rent: 2+1 in Astir in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment for Rent: 2+1 in Astir
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7
Apartment for Rent: 2+1 in Astir Location: Astir Floor: 7th (with elevator)  Building: …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
✅ Price: 450 Euros/month ✅ Location: Tom Doshi Complex, Shkoze, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 140m2…
$513
per month
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 10
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet 📍 Address: 9 Kateshet 🏠 Apartment: 1+1 🏝 S…
Price on request
2+1+2 Duplex for Rent in Kodra e Diellit 2 in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2+1+2 Duplex for Rent in Kodra e Diellit 2
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
2+1+2 Duplex for Rent in Kodra e Diellit 2 📍 Kodra e Diellit 2 🏠 New and Modern Furnishi…
Price on request
2+1 Apartment for Rent 📍 Address: Bulevardi "Zogu i Parë", Tirana in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2+1 Apartment for Rent 📍 Address: Bulevardi "Zogu i Parë", Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
2+1 Apartment for Rent 📍 Address: Bulevardi "Zogu i Parë", Tirana 🏠 Area: 85m² 🛏️ 2 Bedro…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
Duplex for Rent – Near Korpusi i Paqes Part of an elite villa, this modern duplex offers …
Price on request
