Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Southern Albania, Albania

Orikum
8
Vlora
229
Apartment Delete
Clear all
233 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Old Beach, Vlore ✅ Surface area: 105m2 The area in whi…
$519
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 11
Available for long-term rent, a 1+1 apartment with mountain view, located on Lungo Mare, jus…
$452
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
✅ Price: 350 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Behind "Brooklyn" Hotel, Vlore ✅ Surface: 86m2 The area…
$399
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 6
This Two-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Vlora Offers a Comfortable and Bright Living Space, P…
$396
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located in a green and quiet area of Vlora, in the middle of Lungomare. Cl…
$398
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
Modern 1+1 Apartment for Long-Term Rent, Located on the Prestigious First Line of Lungomare …
$680
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
✅ Price: 200 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Lungomare, Vlora ✅ For rent only until the end of May T…
$208
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 9
Rented for the Moment !! Apartament is located on the 9th Floor of a New Building on Bouleva…
$339
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 9
Apartment 1+1 Del Mare The Apartment is a One-Bedroom Apartment with A Living Room Combined …
$366
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 7
We Present to You A Cozy 2+1 Apartment Located in the Heart of Vlora. IS IDEAL FOR Those Loo…
$314
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
✅ Price: 500 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Marine School, Vlore ✅ Surface: 90m2 The area in which t…
$519
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/8
Apartment for rent 1 + 1 on the Vlore waterfront. The entrance is furnished with all the nec…
$510
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5
Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Lungomare, Located on the Second Line, Near Laid Hote…
$568
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5
Beautiful apartment Sudio for Rent at Lungo Mare Promenade. The apartment is equipped with e…
$387
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5
For Rent! Apartment 1+1 Vlora! The Apartment is Located Cipaj Street at Hotel Palace. Near T…
$453
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
✅ Price: 600 Euro/month ✅ Location: "Pelivan Leskaj" street, Vlore ✅ Area: 112m2 The area in…
$623
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
1 + 1 apartment for rent in one of the most sought after areas of the city. Perfect location…
$314
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Radhime, Albania
Apartment
Radhime, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
1+1 Apartment with One Bedroom, European-Style Layout, 50 SQ.m., Living Room Combined with K…
$419
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
***Apartment 2+1+2 for long term rent in Vlora,only 1 minute away from the city center.Apart…
$566
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
For rent! Studio in Lungo mare! You can Rent until June 2024!The apartments are located in t…
$209
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
Long Term Rent! Apartment 2+1 in Vlore!  Apartment 2+1 in Vlora for Long Term Rent! Apartme…
$576
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
New 1+1 Apartments for Long-Term Rent! The Apartment is located on the 2nd Floor Justes from…
$471
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Thisthis Charming 1-Bedroom Apartment, With a Total Area of ​​40 M², Is Fully Furned and Equ…
$377
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
The Apartment Is Located in a Green and Quiet Area of ​​Vlora, Close to the Central Boulevar…
$396
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment for Long Term Rent with An Amazing Sea View.it is located in …
$576
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 6
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment for Long Term Rent with Side Sea View.it is located in the 6 …
$471
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Discover Your New Luxury Retreat! We Offer An Elegant Duplex Apartment Located in the Heart …
$523
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
For Rent! Apartment 2+1 Vlora! The Apartments are Located Near the Main Boulevard of Vlora. …
$366
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
For rent monthly! Apartment 2+1 Lungo mare! You can Rent until June 2024! The apartments are…
$682
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Experience the Comfort of a 1+1 Apartment with A Partial Sea View, Situated on the First Lin…
$419
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Southern Albania

studios

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Mountain view
with Sea view