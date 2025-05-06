Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

studios
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2+1 Apartment for Long-Term Rent (1 year+) in Qerret, Durres! in Golem, Albania
2+1 Apartment for Long-Term Rent (1 year+) in Qerret, Durres!
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
The perfect opportunity for comfortable living by the sea! We offer for rent a spacious 2+1 …
$906
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Stylish Studio for Rent: Short-Term, Long-Term & Daily! + Parking/Garage (Please Specify) in Golem, Albania
Stylish Studio for Rent: Short-Term, Long-Term & Daily! + Parking/Garage (Please Specify)
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Looking for the perfect accommodation for a short getaway, a comfortable long-term stay, or …
$764
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Shkembi i Kavajes, Durres - 450€ | 62 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Shkembi i Kavajes, Durres - 450€ | 62 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for rent in Shkembi i Kavajes is located on the ground floor with sea view. The ap…
$486
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Stylish Studio for Rent: Short-Term, Long-Term & Daily! + Parking/Garage (Please Specify) in Golem, Albania
Stylish Studio for Rent: Short-Term, Long-Term & Daily! + Parking/Garage (Please Specify)
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Looking for the perfect accommodation for a short getaway, a comfortable long-term stay, or …
$736
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Rent an Apartment in Golem, Durres: Short-Term and Long-Term Rental Near the Sea in Golem, Albania
Rent an Apartment in Golem, Durres: Short-Term and Long-Term Rental Near the Sea
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a comfortable apartment in the popular area of Golem, Durres. Its location…
$849
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Your Perfect Getaway Starts Here: Cozy Studio Right by the Sea! in Golem, Albania
Your Perfect Getaway Starts Here: Cozy Studio Right by the Sea!
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a stylish and comfortable studio apartment, located just steps away from t…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Rent an Apartment in Golem, Durres: Short-Term and Long-Term Rental Near the Sea in Golem, Albania
Rent an Apartment in Golem, Durres: Short-Term and Long-Term Rental Near the Sea
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a comfortable apartment in the popular area of Golem, Durres. Its location…
$849
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1+1 Apartment for Long-Term Rent (1 year+) in Qerret, Durres! in Golem, Albania
1+1 Apartment for Long-Term Rent (1 year+) in Qerret, Durres!
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
The perfect opportunity for comfortable living by the sea! We offer for rent a cozy 1+1 apar…
$680
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram