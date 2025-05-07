Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Qender Vlore
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Qender Vlore, Albania

Apartment in Kanine, Albania
Apartment
Kanine, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 2+1 for Long Term Rent. The Apartment is Located A Great Location Near Rapi Vlore…
$341
per month
