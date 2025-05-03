Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Tirana, Albania

7 properties total found
Apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Long Term Rent Apartment 3+1 Tirana! The Apartment Is Located On the 2nd Floor, Near the Hot…
$795
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$908
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 15
Modern and spacious apartment available for rent in a new high-rise complex in the center of…
$1,256
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
✅ Price: 700 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Oxhaku, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 100m2 The area in which …
$727
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Old Dajti Street, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 83m2 The area …
$363
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 10
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet 📍 Address: 9 Kateshet 🏠 Apartment: 1+1 🏝 S…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/10
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,022
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano