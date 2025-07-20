Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Farke
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Farke, Albania

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 400 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Dry Lake, FZ Complex, Tirana The apartment is located …
$468
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Realting.com
