Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Orikum
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Orikum, Albania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Above “Le Palazzine”, Vlore ✅ Surface area: 62 m2 The …
$363
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 2+1 at Diamond Hill Resort & SPA Vlore for long term rent! . 2 bedrooms, 1 living …
$523
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located on the first line of the coast, it has a total area of 60 m2. There…
$314
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Radhime, Albania
Apartment
Radhime, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Orikum, The Perfect Resort Choice Looking for the Perfect …
$419
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Radhime, Albania
Apartment
Radhime, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
1+1 Apartment with One Bedroom, European-Style Layout, 50 SQ.m., Living Room Combined with K…
$419
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
✅ Price: 250 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Orikum, Vlore The area in which the apartment is locat…
$285
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
✅ Price: 450 Euro/Month ✅ Location: At "Marina Bay", Vlore ✅ Surface: 60m2 The area in which…
$467
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Radhime, Albania
Apartment
Radhime, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Your Dream of the Perfect Seaside Getaway Can Become a Reality! We are pleated to present an…
$419
per month
Leave a request