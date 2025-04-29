Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vlore
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Orikum
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
232 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The apartment is located in a quiet and safe area, with easy access to the beaches and the c…
$570
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 2+1 for long-term rent on Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlore,perfect location,close …
$568
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Apartment 2+1 for long-term rent on Old city of Vlora,perfect location,close to all necessar…
$284
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
✅ Price: 450 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Hajro Cakerri” neighborhood, Vlore ✅ Second floor area…
$511
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 8
Great living opportunity on this 2+1 apartment located in the heart of the old town. The pr…
$398
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
✅ Price: 400 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Hajro Cakerri” neighborhood, Vlore ✅ Second floor area…
$454
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 1+1 for long-term rent on Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlore,perfect location,close …
$454
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located in a green and quiet area of Vlora, in the middle of Lungomare. Cl…
$398
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Floor 2
Great villa for long term rent. The property is located only few steps from lungomare and a…
$1,136
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
A spacious 1+1 apartment for sale in Vlora, offering a comfortable living space with modern …
$568
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The apartment is located in a quiet and safe area, with easy access to the beaches and the c…
$399
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Old Beach, Vlore ✅ Surface area: 95m2 The area in whic…
$519
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
One Bedroom Apartment for Long Term Rent on the First Line of Lungo Mare. Side View of the S…
$366
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 7
Beautiful 2+1 Apartament for Rent with Open Sea View.The Apartment is located at the beaginn…
$656
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 9
Modern One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Vlorë This spacious, bright, and cozy apartment is…
$493
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/10
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$569
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 11
Central Two-Bedroom Apartment for Rent! Located on the 11th Floor of A Central Building on …
$366
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6
Apartment 1+1 for long term rent; well and completly furnituret, only 5 min on foot to the…
$262
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 4
Rent! Apartments 2+2+1 Lungo Mare Vlora! The apartments are located at the beginning of the …
$366
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Rented for the Moment !! Apartament 2+1 For Rent Located in the Begining of Lungomare Promen…
$576
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Uje i Ctohte, Vlore ✅ For rent until June The area in w…
$519
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
For rent monthly! Apartment 2+1 Lungo mare! You can Rent until June 2024! The apartments are…
$682
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 500 Euro/month ✅ Location: Fish Factory, Vlore The area in which the apartment is l…
$570
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
IF YOU’RE LOOKing for the Perfect Place to Feel at Home, Look No Further! This Stunning Apar…
$851
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Radhime, Albania
Apartment
Radhime, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
1+1 Apartment with One Bedroom, European-Style Layout, 50 SQ.m., Living Room Combined with K…
$419
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 9
AVAILABLE NOW !! Beautiful Apartment Ideally Located in AW Building In ISMALI QEMALI BOULEVA…
$680
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Long Term Rent! Apartment 2+1 With Garage!  The Apartment is located on the 3rd Floor 5 Min…
$366
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful apartment ideally located in a private house iin a quiet area only 5 minutes away …
$230
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5
Beautiful apartment Sudio for Rent at Lungo Mare Promenade. The apartment is equipped with e…
$387
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 12
For rent: Beautiful seaside apartment with full sea view. Located on the 12th floor with an …
$682
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Bashkia Vlore

penthouses
studios

Properties features in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

with Mountain view
with Sea view