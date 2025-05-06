Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tirana Municipality, Albania

Tirana
7
10 properties total found
Commercial property 76 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 76 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 76 m²
In one of the most frequented and continuously developing areas of the capital, a business p…
$395,592
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Commercial property 217 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 217 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 217 m²
Floor 3
A Prime Commercial Property Is Now Available for Sale in One of the Best Areas in Tirena, Di…
$681,141
Office 36 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 36 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/8
A commercial property for sale with in a quite and very nice area in Tirana, can be used as …
$169,837
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 180 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 180 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$269,576
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 291 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 291 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 291 m²
Floor 1/8
In Tirana, Albania business premises for sale. Actually in use as an open space for office u…
$1,04M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Commercial property 84 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 84 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 84 m²
✅ Price: 47,000 Euros ✅ Location: Pharmacy 10, Tirana ✅ Indoor area: 84m2 ✅ Veranda area: 54…
$48,809
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 17 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 17 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 17 m²
Floor -2
Parking space for sale with an area of 30.56m², on the -2nd floor, located in a highly sough…
$15,936
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 19 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 19 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 19 m²
Floor -1
Parking space for sale with an area of 32.56m², on the -1st floor, located in a highly sough…
$17,074
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 28 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 28 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 28 m²
Floor -2
Parking space for sale with an area of 28.38m², on the -2nd floor, located in a highly sough…
$15,936
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Commercial property 184 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 184 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 184 m²
Floor 1/1
Prime Commercial Property Available in 21 dhjetori! A Prime Commercial Space is Now Availbl…
$181,638
