Commercial real estate in Bashkia Durres, Albania

19 properties total found
Commercial premises for sale in Durrës! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial premises for sale in Durrës!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 222 m²
The premises are located near Mujo Street, Ulcinj, in a new building positioned on -1 with a…
$182,868
Very functional space for sale in Plepa, Durrës, suitable for various uses. in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Very functional space for sale in Plepa, Durrës, suitable for various uses.
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
• Net area: 43.5 m² • Gross area: 56.55 m² • Available with mortgage For more information…
Price on request
For sale commercial space at level -1, Plazh, Durrës in Bashkia Durres, Albania
For sale commercial space at level -1, Plazh, Durrës
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Number of floors 1
📍 Commercial space in the Plazh, Iliria area. Total area: 333 m² Open space layout, …
$311,144
SUPER LUXURY APART-HOTEL FOR SALE WITH SEA FRONT VIEW IN THE CENTER OF DURRES! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
SUPER LUXURY APART-HOTEL FOR SALE WITH SEA FRONT VIEW IN THE CENTER OF DURRES!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Super Apart-Hotel with 5 Studio Apartments in the area of the new Port Road, Durres This …
$635,744
Business Space for Sale in the City Center! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Business Space for Sale in the City Center!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Area: 195 m² Details: Spacious hall 2 bathrooms Located in one…
$316,798
For sale a two-story building in Shkozë, Durrës! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
For sale a two-story building in Shkozë, Durrës!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 3 400 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 For sale a two-story building in Shkozë, Durrës! 📍 Land area: 3400 m² | Building area: 17…
$1,66M
Bar / Restaurant in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bar / Restaurant
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Local for sale near the train station! The environment is located on the 0th floor. It has…
$529,772
Commercial space located in the Plazh area, on the first line by the sea in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial space located in the Plazh area, on the first line by the sea
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 Commercial space located in the Plazh area, on the first line by the sea 📍 Total area: 19…
$729,632
Warehouses for Sale in Spitallë, Located on the Main Road! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouses for Sale in Spitallë, Located on the Main Road!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Land area: 510 m² Construction area: 260 m² Features: The building is divided into…
$232,008
Commercial property 80 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 80 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
🏢 Open space commercial space 📍 2nd floor of a building located on the main road Area…
$143,126
Commercial unit for sale in the center of Durrës in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial unit for sale in the center of Durrës
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
🏢 Commercial unit for sale in the center of Durrës 📍 Gross area: 50 m² | Net area: 43 m², o…
$104,095
Commercial Space for Sale on the Ground Floor with a Closed Garage on -1 Floor in Ish-Urt Area! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial Space for Sale on the Ground Floor with a Closed Garage on -1 Floor in Ish-Urt Area!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Net area: 50 m² Suitable for: Medical or dental clinics Beauty salons Other bu…
$89,639
Commercial premises for sale in the Durres Train Station Garden!! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial premises for sale in the Durres Train Station Garden!!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 140 m²
For sale premises in the train station garden in Durres with an area of 140 m². The bar is …
$623,213
Restaurant 400 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 400 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 400 m²
A bar launge in the Volga area is sold. Real estate is sold as an environment and as an acti…
$514,050
Commercial property 600 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 600 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
$763,090
Bar Restaurant Hotel for sale near the Olympic Park in Durrës!!! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bar Restaurant Hotel for sale near the Olympic Park in Durrës!!!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Number of floors 2
Bar Restaurant Hotel in Rinia, Durrës, near the Olympic Park. The total area of 2010 m² incl…
$584,957
Commercial property 103 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 103 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial unit no. 6, Durrës, located in a 9-storey building with a net area of ​​100 m² an…
Price on request
Hotel 700 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 700 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
Hotel on the first coastline is for sale on Plazh area, city of Durres. The hotel consists o…
$1,73M
Hotel in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 44
$1,94M
