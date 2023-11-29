UAE
Realting.com
Albania
Commercial
Vlora
Commercial real estate in Vlora, Albania
33 properties total found
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
182 m²
1
€1,46M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
234 m²
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
86 m²
1
€400
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
88 m²
1
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale in the first line of Lungomare. The service unit has a t…
€228,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
43 m²
1
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ismail Qemali" Boulevard.It is organised in one roo…
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
50 m²
Shop for long term rent in Vlore !The premises for a store or office is located on the 2nd …
€300
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
37 m²
Сommercial property for sale in Lungomare! Premises for office, store or apartments. There i…
€81,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
46 m²
Сommercial property for sale in Lungomare! Premises for office, store or apartment. There is…
€101,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
23 m²
Commercial property for sale near Port of Vlora, 22.5 meter2 with certificate.It is located …
€38,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
100 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near Bulevardi Ismail Qemali. It is organised in two flo…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
40 m²
Service unit serving as a Lawyer office for sale. The unit is located in the best area for …
€68,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
19 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for Sale in the center of Vlora .It is organised in one room with …
€34,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
130 m²
SALE! Commercial space in the city Vlora. Located on the first floor of a residential build…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
397 m²
3
The hotel is for sale in a perfect area with a fantastic view to the sea and city ,between p…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop in city center, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
40 m²
1
€48,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 50 rooms with Online tour
Borsh, Albania
50
5 000 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
70 m²
€50,100
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
75 m²
€56,100
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
48 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ali Demi" Highschoool.It is organised in one room w…
€38,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
63 m²
Shop for sale on the first line in the area of Lungomare. It consists of a surface of 62.5 m…
€99,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
23 m²
It is located on the second line of Lungomare. Available for any purpose. The parking place …
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
80 m²
Shop for rent in a populated area of Vlora. The shop consists of 80 meters very close to the…
€300
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
56 m²
Shop for rent near the hospital in Vlore. The environment has an area of 55.5m2, it is furni…
€300
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
45 m²
The store is located in the center of Vlora. It is on the second floor in the best and organ…
€300
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
84 m²
Super option for investment, Bar, office, shop, Salon - buying now commercial real estate (b…
€95,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
287 m²
2-floors Building for sale in Bishti I Kalldremit. The first floor 137 m2 has 3 shops with s…
€107,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
26 m²
Dyqan ne bishtin e kalldrim 26 m2 ne rrugen kryesore me fasade xhami 50% e ambjentit . Ambje…
€45,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Vlora, Albania
40 m²
2/8
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€42,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
70 m²
1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
151 m²
Cafe bar is located in the heart of Vlora, on the city boulevard. The bar is popular among y…
€222,000
Recommend
Leave a request
