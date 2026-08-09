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Сommercial properties in Albania

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Orikum
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96 properties total found
Commercial Property For Sale In Vlore Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial Property For Sale In Vlore Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Bussnies Unit For Sale In Vlora, South Of Albania. If you are waiting for an ideal opportuni…
$150,248
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
🏬 2 COMMERCIAL UNITS FOR SALE NEAR AULONA LUNA PARK, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏬 2 COMMERCIAL UNITS FOR SALE NEAR AULONA LUNA PARK, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
🏬 2 COMMERCIAL UNITS FOR SALE NEAR AULONA LUNA PARK, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: €1,800 / m² ➡️ Sign…
$255,550
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Seafront Commercial Space For Sale In Lungomare Vlore Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Seafront Commercial Space For Sale In Lungomare Vlore Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 13
Business Unit For Sale In Front Of The Sea At Lungomare, Vlore Albania. An exceptional inves…
$818,529
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
TekceTekce
HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA! in Radhime, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA!
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 470 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: 4-story hotel with usable terrace, 1 basement floor, swimming pool, playground, an…
$5,16M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Office 92 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Office 92 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 92 m²
This Service Unit for Sale in the Court Distrib of Vlora Pressents a Prime Location for Comm…
$172,971
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🆕💅🏻 FOR SALE AESTHETIC CENTER ACTIVITY NEAR THE “JANI MINGA” SCHOOL, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🆕💅🏻 FOR SALE AESTHETIC CENTER ACTIVITY NEAR THE “JANI MINGA” SCHOOL, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
🆕💅🏻 FOR SALE AESTHETIC CENTER ACTIVITY NEAR THE “JANI MINGA” SCHOOL, VLORA 💄 This busines…
$9,364
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Office 43 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Office 43 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 43 m²
An exceptional commercial property is now available for sale in the heart of Vlora City, pre…
$55,786
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Warehouse 15 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Warehouse 15 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 15 m²
Parking space for sale with an area of 15 m², located in a highly sought-after area near the…
$21,015
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Restaurant 182 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 182 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 182 m²
For sale! Restaurant on lungomare! The Restaurant is located on the first coastline in the m…
$1,72M
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Commercial property 91 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 91 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 91 m²
Vendndodhje shumë e mirë, zonë me lëvizshmëri të lartë! Shitet dyqan në një nga zonat më të…
$110,802
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English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Restaurant 130 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 130 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 130 m²
Commercial unit 130 m² located on the ground floor of a newly completed building on Transbal…
$457,608
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Hotel in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel for sale in Cold Water, with a wonderful view of the sea. The hotel has 1 floor, where…
$1,92M
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Commercial property in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
- Premium Location: Start of Lungomare, Vlora A fully operational business for sale, ready …
Price on request
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Commercial property 245 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 245 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 245 m²
Are you looking for the perfect location to start your business or expand your activity? Don…
$713,420
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Hotel 300 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 300 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
Shesim Hotel në Lungomare, Vlorë. Në një nga zonat më elitare dhe turistike të qytetit, në …
$1,72M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
HOTEL FOR SALE IN VLORE! in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN VLORE!
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located in an area with high pedestrian traffic, very close to the Vlore-Skele …
$1,76M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
🏡🌲 BUILDING + LAND FOR SALE IN SODĖ FOREST, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏡🌲 BUILDING + LAND FOR SALE IN SODĖ FOREST, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡🌲 BUILDING + LAND FOR SALE IN SODĖ FOREST, VLORA 🌲 In one of the quietest and greenest a…
$234,664
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Commercial property 48 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 48 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 48 m²
Successful Investment on the Waterfront - Sale of Two Shops on the Waterfront! If you are l…
$138,377
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Commercial property in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Two private parking spots available for sale on the underground floor of a new building loca…
$18,870
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Commercial property 50 m² in Orikum, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Orikum, Albania
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 105,000 Euro ✅ Location: Orikum, Vlore ✅ Area: 50m2 The area where the shop is loc…
$121,150
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Commercial property 64 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 64 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 64 m²
✅ Sale price: 3500 Euro/m2 ✅ Location: Lungomare, Vlore ✅ Area: 64m2 The property is located…
$269,150
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Commercial property in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢🔑 2-STOREY BUILDING + WAREHOUSE FOR SALE – KARABASH NEIGHBORHOOD, NEAR VLORA MUNICIPALITY. …
$807,183
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DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Commercial property 46 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 46 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 46 m²
In the city of Vlora, in a developed and highly frequented area, a business unit is offered …
$90,117
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Commercial property 37 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 37 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 37 m²
Сommercial property for sale in Lungomare! Premises for office, store or apartments. There i…
$96,003
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🏢 FOR SALE OR RENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT NEAR GAMA PROFESSIONAL, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 FOR SALE OR RENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT NEAR GAMA PROFESSIONAL, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
🏢 FOR SALE OR RENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT NEAR GAMA PROFESSIONAL, VLORA 🏷 Sale price: 80,00…
$93,980
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA 🏷 Sale price: 2500 Euro…
$87,816
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Hotel 2 200 m² in Radhime, Albania
Hotel 2 200 m²
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 200 m²
Exclusive hotel for sale in Radhimë, Vlorë, in one of the most sought-after and fastest-grow…
$4,69M
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 65 m²
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 270,000 Euro / Total (Negoti…
$314,052
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH PLANT, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH PLANT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 115 m²
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH PLANT, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 2,500 Euro / m²…
$338,623
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DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Restaurant 151 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 151 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 151 m²
Cafe bar is located in the heart of Vlora, on the city boulevard. The bar is popular among y…
$261,827
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Property types in Bashkia Vlore

restaurants
hotels
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