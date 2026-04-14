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Сommercial properties in Albania

hotels
4
9 properties total found
Commercial property 181 m² in Golem, Albania
Commercial property 181 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 6
We offer for sale 2 shops at the EON residence in Golem. They have a total area of 198 m2, w…
$334,606
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Warehouse 379 m² in Golem, Albania
Warehouse 379 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 379 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building in the Golem area near the Flower …
$219,225
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 22 m² in Golem, Albania
Commercial property 22 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 22 m²
Floor 1
The space is located on the ground floor of a 6-story building which is under construction i…
$69,129
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 563 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 563 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 33
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 34
Area 1 563 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel has a total land area of 1,690 m2, of which 350 m2 are construction sites. It is o…
$2,31M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 124 m² in Golem, Albania
Commercial property 124 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
A space suitable for a Golem café or other business is for sale. The building is certified a…
$173,610
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Hotel 1 400 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 400 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 40
Bathrooms count 40
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 6/6
Hotel for sale in Sarande with an area of 1,400 m2 There are 40 rooms in total It is in wor…
$5,82M
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN! in Golem, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN!
Golem, Albania
Rooms 34
Area 3 000 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN! The hotel is located in one of the areas m…
Price on request
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Commercial property 84 m² in Golem, Albania
Commercial property 84 m²
Golem, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
The space is located on floor 0 in Golem. This space has a total area of 84m2. This space is…
$145,171
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 750 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 750 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 1 750 m²
Number of floors 5
Продаётся гостиница in the recreation area. Расположена в 900 meters and пляжа, 5 meters lon…
$1,27M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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