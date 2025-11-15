Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

Saranda
4
4 properties total found
Commercial property 55 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Commercial property 55 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 55 m²
✅ Price: 120,000 Euros (negotiable) ✅ Location: Yacht Port, Sarande ✅ Construction area: 55m…
$138,013
Hotel 200 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 200 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
✅ Location: Sarande ✅ Area of each floor: 200 m2 each ✅ Land surface: 600 m2 ✅ Price: Accord…
$2,08M
Hotel 450 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 450 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/3
Skanderbeg Street, just 80 meters as the crow flies from the sea Area: 450m2 Veranda area: 5…
$1,72M
Hotel in Cuke, Albania
Hotel
Cuke, Albania
Number of floors 4
I përshtatshëm për familje | Pamje panoramike | Vendodhje premium | Dokumentacion i rregullt…
$2,56M
