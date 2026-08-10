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Сommercial properties in Albania

;
restaurants
5
offices
13
warehouses
23
shops
14
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125 properties total found
Commercial property 81 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 81 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/8
Ofrohet për shitje një njësi biznesi në një lokacion shumë të favorshëm, në Rrugën e Dibrës,…
$422,254
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 10
The space is located on the ground floor of a new building near the former Aviation Field, a…
$174,814
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 68 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 68 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 68 m²
Disponojme dyqan për shitje, të pozicionuar në një kompleks të sapondërtuar, në një zonë me …
$181,910
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Commercial property 18 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 18 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/5
Very good investment opportunity! Unit for sale near Joena supermarket on December 21. The a…
$125,789
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 200 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 200 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 10
For sale is a functional bar-billiards business, with a well-established reputation and esta…
$46,588
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 140 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 140 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/8
We offer an office for sale in the heart of the block in a new building with an elevator. It…
$805,597
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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SERVICE AREA 06 | FLOOR 0 in Tirana Municipality, Albania
SERVICE AREA 06 | FLOOR 0
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 94 m²
SERVICE AREA 06 | FLOOR 0 📍 Dritan Hoxha Street, Tirana 🔹 Net area: 84.54 m² 🔹 Common a…
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Office 42 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 42 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
Commercial unit for rent in Myslym Shyri! The premises are located on the ground floor withi…
$186,353
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 350 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 350 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/9
Ky ambient komercial ndodhet në katin e parë të një ndërtese 9-katëshe në zonën Ish Parku, T…
$989,132
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 840 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 840 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 840 m²
A rare investment opportunity in one of the fastest developing areas of Tirana. For sale is…
$1,55M
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Commercial property 216 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 216 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/8
Commercial space for sale in Misto Mame. The space is located on the 1st floor of a new buil…
$553,236
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse 24 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 24 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 24 m²
Floor -1/10
We are selling a parking space in the former Park area. The post office is located on the -1…
$27,953
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 82 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 82 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 8
On Ali Demi street, a business unit with a perfect location is for sale!!! The space is loca…
$209,648
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
SERVICE SPACE 14 | FLOOR 1 in Tirana Municipality, Albania
SERVICE SPACE 14 | FLOOR 1
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
SERVICE SPACE 14 | FLOOR 1 📍 Dritan Hoxha Street, Tirana 🔹 Net area: 141.73 m² 🔹 Common…
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
Magazine te Misto Mame per shitje! Magazina ndodhet ne ish-kombinatin Misto Mame. Ka nje si…
$2,29M
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Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Parking space in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Parking space
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 1
Parking space for sale.
$29,262
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Revenue house in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Revenue house
Tirana Municipality, Albania
✅ Price: Euro ✅ Location: Yzberisht, Tirana ✅ Total area: 71m2 ✅ Orientation: West The area…
$1,74M
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Warehouse 33 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 33 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 33 m²
Premium Location: In one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana, on Petro Nini Luarasi str…
$52,412
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse 105 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 105 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 105 m²
Floor -2/9
7 Parking spaces for sale in Jordan Misja Floor -2 Two of which are sold together indivisibl…
$203,824
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 130 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 130 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Fresk! The environment has a surface of 130m2, it is organiz…
$349,413
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 103 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 103 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Commercial space for sale at Square 21, Kavajes Street! • Area: 112 m² • Net Rent: 2400 EUR…
$658,060
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 289 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 289 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Only at URBAN LIMIT, near the Air Albania Stadium, one of the most premium and developed are…
$2,34M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse 19 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 19 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 19 m²
Floor -1/-1
Parking space on the -1st floor of a building under construction on Hoxha Tahsim Street, nea…
$33,777
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 180 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 180 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/11
Commercial space (shop) for sale in the Red School area Gross area 182.7 m2 Net area 180.7 m…
$487,547
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 101 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 101 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor -1/14
In one of the most elite areas of Tirana, the former exhibition area, we offer a business sp…
$442,589
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 188 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 188 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Apartment for sale — 106.6 m² (93.9 m² net). Divided into 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living ro…
$616,525
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 240 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 240 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 9
I am renting a shop on Dritan Hoxha Street, Laprakë. The shop is located on Floor 0 and Flo…
$657,235
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 126 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 126 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 5/8
The business environment is offered in a building known for its prestige in the BLLOKU area,…
$1,05M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse 42 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 42 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/-1
Ofrojme per shitje dy garazhde ne zonen e RTSH-se. Dy njesite ndodhen ne katin -1 te nje go…
$148,635
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Floor -2
Disponojmë për shitje 4 Poste Parkimi në një kompleks rezidencial në Ali Demi. 📍 Postet ndo…
$98,369
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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