Commercial real estate in Farke, Albania

5 properties total found
Commercial property 30 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 30 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial premises for sale! The space has a surface area of 30.34 m2 and has an accessible…
$139,765
Warehouse 14 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 14 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 14 m²
Floor -1/-1
Only Bill Clinton Street brings Parking Spot for sale. The parking spot is located in a soug…
$38,435
Restaurant 93 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 93 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 10
The Lounge - Bar environment is for sale, on the 0th floor by the main Shyqyri Brari road. T…
$430,942
Warehouse 412 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 412 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
In an area with high demand for parking and storage spaces, a space with a total area of 412…
$401,936
Commercial property 62 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 62 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial space 62 m² net on the ground floor of a quality building in the elite area of Ko…
$203,824
