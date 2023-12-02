Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Northern Albania, Albania

Durres
14
11 properties total found
Commercial with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Commercial with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
€700,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Established business in city center, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises with a finished business: 190m2 price per square 1100 € m2. For sale wi…
€209,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Restaurant with furniture, with appliances, with Online tour in Fushe-Kruje, Albania
Restaurant with furniture, with appliances, with Online tour
Fushe-Kruje, Albania
Area 94 m²
€140,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in city center, with with repair, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Commercial in city center, with with repair, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 132 m²
€330,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€180,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Hotel with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,40M
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
€182,000
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 6
€285,600
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Durres, Albania
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
€2,00M
per month
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Office in Xhafzotaj, Albania
Office
Xhafzotaj, Albania
Area 1 152 m²
Floor 1/1
We have a warehouse for sale, located in Durres with very good connections to port and highw…
€750,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский

Property types in Northern Albania

shops
business for sale
