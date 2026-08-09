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Сommercial properties in Albania

;
Bashkia Durres
144
Bashkia Shijak
5
109 properties total found
Commercial property 42 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 42 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
The premises are located on the edge of the street at the Museum, Durres, positioned on the …
$111,410
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 102 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 102 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
A space is for sale in the Tocak complex in the Plazh area. According to the certificate, th…
$173,610
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 38 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 38 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 38 m²
$60,171
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
TekceTekce
For Sale: Industrial Warehouse (Kapanon) in Rrashbull area, outskirts of Durrës — ready for use, full documentation in Bashkia Durres, Albania
For Sale: Industrial Warehouse (Kapanon) in Rrashbull area, outskirts of Durrës — ready for use, full documentation
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
💰 Price: €330,000 📐 Total area: 350 m² 📦 Internal area: 235 m² 🛁 Bathroom: 1 🏢 Floor: 1 …
$383,354
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Commercial property 63 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 63 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/11
The premises are located on the 2nd floor of a building with an elevator on A.Goga street, b…
$115,381
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 45 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 45 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 45 m²
The space is located on the ground floor at Kazazi in Durres. The property has a total area …
$113,766
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 400m2 plus 70m2 basement for the kitchen. in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 400m2 plus 70m2 basement for the kitchen.
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 470 m²
The restaurant is 400 square meters (4,300 square feet) plus a 70 square meter (7,500 square…
$1,41M
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Commercial property 133 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 133 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/8
The premises are located on the 2nd floor of a building under construction in the center of …
$263,277
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 2 800 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 2 800 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 7/7
The premises consist of a 7-story building located on the new Port road in Durres. The prope…
$11,54M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial premises in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial premises
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 121 m²
$386,658
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Hotel 1 198 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 198 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 198 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment hotel is located by the seaside in the Kavaja Rock area in Durres. The propert…
$6,92M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 88 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 88 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Office or retail space available for sell. Located on the 0 floor in a busy area of ​​the Pl…
$181,864
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 217 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 217 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/10
The environment is located on the first floor of a building near Egnatia Street, Durres. The…
$1,39M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 66 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 66 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The shop is located on the ground floor of an apartment building by the road at Pranvera in …
$138,458
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 47 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 47 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Ambienti ndodhet ne katin 0 Buze rruge Kryesore prane Muzeut te Deshmoreve, Durres. Organizo…
Price on request
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 219 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 219 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
This space is located on the ground floor of a 6-story building and has an area of 219 m2 ac…
$410,471
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 58 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 58 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises are located on the first floor of the Flagship Center in Durres. The property h…
$173,072
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 75 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 75 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
On sale a commercial space with an area of 75 sq.m. Located at Plazh Illiria area, at the 1s…
$117,017
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 27 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 27 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises are located on the 0th floor of a building under construction in the Industrial…
$103,843
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 709 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 709 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 14
Area 709 m²
Floor -1/10
The hotel is located in the Durres Beach area, part of a complex with regular administration…
$1,54M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 576 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 576 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 576 m²
Floor 2/2
The property is located on the Tirana-Durres highway between the Fllake overpass and Royal G…
$1,73M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 363 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 363 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 363 m²
For sale: Five-story hotel, located on Iliria Beach, Durres. Luxurious hotel, fully function…
$1,51M
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Commercial property 8 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 8 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 8 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a building in neighborhood 1, in Durres. The…
$51,847
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 50 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Furniture and accessories for a beauty salon, massage room, or cosmetology room are for sale…
$17,747
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 32 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 32 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
The space is located on the ground floor of a new building in Vollga near the 27-story build…
$108,173
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 13 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 13 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 13 m²
Floor -1
The space is located next to the main road of the Water Supply in Durrës, very close to the …
$21,109
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 32 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 32 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 32 m²
This space is located on the ground floor of a new building in the "Train Station" area, Dur…
$110,606
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 57 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 57 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
$131,740
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Commercial property 65 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 65 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 COMMERCIAL SPACE FOR SALE – ILIRIA BEACH, DURRËS 📍 Location: Iliria Beach, Durrës An…
$136,960
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Commercial property 42 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 42 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 12
The shop is located on the ground floor of a new building at Ish-Urt, Durres. It has 41.62 m…
$79,498
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська

Property types in Northern Albania

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