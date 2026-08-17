Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Orikum
  4. Commercial

Сommercial properties in Albania

;
hotels
3
8 properties total found
🏦 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA – NEAR BKT BANK in Orikum, Albania
🏦 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA – NEAR BKT BANK
Orikum, Albania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
🏦 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA – NEAR BKT BANK 💶 Price: 120,000 Euros 📐 A…
$139,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA (NEAR THE CHURCH) in Orikum, Albania
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA (NEAR THE CHURCH)
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA (NEAR THE CHURCH) 📐 Area: 60 m² (gross) 💰 Pr…
$94,438
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Commercial property 50 m² in Orikum, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Orikum, Albania
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 105,000 Euro ✅ Location: Orikum, Vlore ✅ Area: 50m2 The area where the shop is loc…
$121,150
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 2 200 m² in Radhime, Albania
Hotel 2 200 m²
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 200 m²
Exclusive hotel for sale in Radhimë, Vlorë, in one of the most sought-after and fastest-grow…
$4,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 397 m² in Orikum, Albania
Hotel 397 m²
Orikum, Albania
Area 397 m²
The hotel is for sale in a perfect area with a fantastic view to the sea and city ,between p…
$424,585
Leave a request
FOR SALE LAST FLOOR OF A 5-STOREY BUILDING IN RADHIME,VLORA! in Orikum, Albania
FOR SALE LAST FLOOR OF A 5-STOREY BUILDING IN RADHIME,VLORA!
Orikum, Albania
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale is the 5th floor (the top floor) of a 5-story building, currently in the final phas…
$692,697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
TekceTekce
Commercial property 225 m² in Orikum, Albania
Commercial property 225 m²
Orikum, Albania
Area 225 m²
🏢🔑 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA. 💰 Price: 1400 euros/m² (negotiable) 📏 Ar…
$364,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA! in Radhime, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA!
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 470 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: 4-story hotel with usable terrace, 1 basement floor, swimming pool, playground, an…
$5,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go