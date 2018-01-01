Luxury seafront apartments in the Ocean House complex with first-class infrastructure, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

1st level - children's playground, conference room, lobby, reception, cinema room, games room, Olympic size pool, sun lounger area, children's pool, fitness studio, yoga area, locker rooms, SPA center, salt cave, sauna, hammam, parking for guests, access to underground parking.
2nd level - lounge area, coworking, library, outdoor terrace, dining room, open kitchen, cigar room, gallery, roof garden.
3-11 levels - spacious apartments, duplexes and penthouses.
The price includes a parking place:
The panoramic windows offer an unforgettable view of the skyscrapers Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, as well as stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Persian Gulf. Apartments on the ground floor have the most beautiful sea views, also quiet private gardens and swimming pools.Advantages
Flexible payment system:
Palm Jumeirah is one of the most sought-after communities in Dubai; it boasts numerous opportunities for entertainment, ranging from dining and nightlife to family-oriented activities. A short drive from Sheikh Zayed Road, The Palm is well connected to the rest of Dubai. It is also home to several 5-star hotel properties and fantastic fine dining options. Therefore, it is no surprise that Palm Jumeirah is a popular spot for enjoying life’s finer pleasures.
Distances from the complex: