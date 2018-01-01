  1. Realting.com
  Luxury seafront apartments in the Ocean House complex with first-class infrastructure, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

About the complex

1st level - children's playground, conference room, lobby, reception, cinema room, games room, Olympic size pool, sun lounger area, children's pool, fitness studio, yoga area, locker rooms, SPA center, salt cave, sauna, hammam, parking for guests, access to underground parking.

2nd level - lounge area, coworking, library, outdoor terrace, dining room, open kitchen, cigar room, gallery, roof garden.

3-11 levels - spacious apartments, duplexes and penthouses.

The price includes a parking place:

  • 2 bedrooms: 1 parking space
  • 3 bedrooms: 2 parking spaces
  • 4 bedrooms: 3 parking spaces
  • 5 and 6 bedrooms: 4 parking spaces

The panoramic windows offer an unforgettable view of the skyscrapers Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, as well as stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Persian Gulf. Apartments on the ground floor have the most beautiful sea views, also quiet private gardens and swimming pools.

Advantages

Flexible payment system:

  • 20% - at the time of booking
  • 5% - 60 days after the day of booking
  • 5% - 120 days after the day of booking
  • 5% - completion of the construction by 20%
  • 5% - completion of the construction by 30%
  • 5% - completion of the construction by 40%
  • 5% - completion of the construction by 50%
  • 5% - completion of the construction by 60%
  • 5% - completion of the construction by 70%
  • 40% - upon completion of the project
Location and nearby infrastructure

Palm Jumeirah is one of the most sought-after communities in Dubai; it boasts numerous opportunities for entertainment, ranging from dining and nightlife to family-oriented activities. A short drive from Sheikh Zayed Road, The Palm is well connected to the rest of Dubai. It is also home to several 5-star hotel properties and fantastic fine dining options. Therefore, it is no surprise that Palm Jumeirah is a popular spot for enjoying life’s finer pleasures.

Distances from the complex:

  • 1 minute - Palm Jumeirah waterfront
  • 3 minutes - Atlantis The Palm Hotel
  • 12 minutes - Nakheel Mall
  • 18 minutes - Dubai Marina
  • 25 minutes - Emirates Golf Club, Burj Al Arab, Mall Of The Emirates Museum of the Future
  • 30 minutes - international financial center
  • 35 minutes - Dubai International Airport
