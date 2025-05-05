  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,878
18/05/2025
$231,878
17/05/2025
$231,021
16/05/2025
$231,177
14/05/2025
$233,038
13/05/2025
$230,553
11/05/2025
$230,056
10/05/2025
$230,824
09/05/2025
$228,950
08/05/2025
$228,117
07/05/2025
$228,904
14/04/2025
$227,875
13/04/2025
$228,009
12/04/2025
$228,860
11/04/2025
$234,031
10/04/2025
$234,985
09/04/2025
$236,168
08/04/2025
$236,020
06/04/2025
$236,158
05/04/2025
$234,006
04/04/2025
$237,135
ID: 22150
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394118
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ibiza is a new premium residential complex. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, with quality modern finishing and "Smart Home" system are available. The interior design balances elegance and functionality. Every residence features a spacious balcony with a swimming pool, where you can relax after a busy day or have a cup of morning coffee, enjoying breathtaking views of Dubai.

Allow yourself to dive into the world of luxury. The spa center and the wellness complex offer a wide range of services for you to relax and rejuvenate. Professional massage therapists will help you to recover from stress, and modern equipment and programs will help you to keep fit and beautiful. Walk in the landscaped gardens, where green lawns and bright flowers create the atmosphere os tranquility and serenity. Here you'll be able to enjoy fresh air and natural beauty, to take a break from everyday life. For outdoor enthusiasts, there is a spacious basketball court, where you can spend time with your friends or just do the training. Have a rest by the pool with fresh water and cozy sun loungers in a hot day. Make a barbecue party with friends or family in one of the specially equipped areas. The complex ensures around-the-clock security for you to feel safe at all times of the day. Perfect infrastructure with a wide choice of services will be at your disposal: shops, restaurants, cafes, kindergartens, schools, and more.

This project is the ideal place for those, who appreciate comfort, convenience, and possibility to enjoy life to the full.

Features

  • private pool at the balcony
  • infinity pool and kids' pool
  • spa
  • basketball court
  • barbecue area
  • jogging track
  • outdoor cinema
  • sauna and steam bath
  • around-the-clock security

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Every flat is equipped with modern kitchens with high-quality appliances, including a dishwasher and a washing machine, a fridge, a freezer, a microwave, an oven and a stove.

Advantages

With kitchen appliances and built-in wardrobes, "Smart Home" system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project occupies the area of 278 m2, creating the atmosphere of a cozy town with well-developed infrastructure. It makes it the ideal place for those, who appreciate convenience. You can easily get to every point of the city and at the same time enjoy silence and tranquility, offered by our residence.

  • Global Village - 10 minutes
  • Fairgreen International School - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 20 minutes
  • Miracle Garden - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Downtown - 20 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
