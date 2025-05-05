Residential complex Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai

Ibiza is a new premium residential complex. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, with quality modern finishing and "Smart Home" system are available. The interior design balances elegance and functionality. Every residence features a spacious balcony with a swimming pool, where you can relax after a busy day or have a cup of morning coffee, enjoying breathtaking views of Dubai.

Allow yourself to dive into the world of luxury. The spa center and the wellness complex offer a wide range of services for you to relax and rejuvenate. Professional massage therapists will help you to recover from stress, and modern equipment and programs will help you to keep fit and beautiful. Walk in the landscaped gardens, where green lawns and bright flowers create the atmosphere os tranquility and serenity. Here you'll be able to enjoy fresh air and natural beauty, to take a break from everyday life. For outdoor enthusiasts, there is a spacious basketball court, where you can spend time with your friends or just do the training. Have a rest by the pool with fresh water and cozy sun loungers in a hot day. Make a barbecue party with friends or family in one of the specially equipped areas. The complex ensures around-the-clock security for you to feel safe at all times of the day. Perfect infrastructure with a wide choice of services will be at your disposal: shops, restaurants, cafes, kindergartens, schools, and more.

This project is the ideal place for those, who appreciate comfort, convenience, and possibility to enjoy life to the full.

Features

private pool at the balcony

infinity pool and kids' pool

spa

basketball court

barbecue area

jogging track

outdoor cinema

sauna and steam bath

around-the-clock security

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Every flat is equipped with modern kitchens with high-quality appliances, including a dishwasher and a washing machine, a fridge, a freezer, a microwave, an oven and a stove.

Advantages

With kitchen appliances and built-in wardrobes, "Smart Home" system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project occupies the area of 278 m2, creating the atmosphere of a cozy town with well-developed infrastructure. It makes it the ideal place for those, who appreciate convenience. You can easily get to every point of the city and at the same time enjoy silence and tranquility, offered by our residence.