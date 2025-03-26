  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$434,165
9
ID: 14321
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    Monolithic
    2026
    Finished
    65

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The project is located in the MBR City area, near the Ras Al Khor highway, allowing you to quickly get to any area of Dubai in 15-20 minutes. A distinctive feature of the complex is a world-class golf course (18 holes) and sky gardens, custom-designed, which will create a special space for relaxation.

 

The complex offers apartments:

  • 1-bedroom from 67 m2    
  • 2-bedrooms from 94 m2      
  • 3-bedrooms from 174 m2      
  • 4-bedrooms from 206 m2     

 

In addition, the complex has duplexes equipped with individual elevators:

  • Duplex with 4 bedrooms from 277 m2
  • Duplex with 5 bedrooms from 346 m2

 

The infrastructure of the complex:

  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Golf course
  • Golf club
  • Recreational areas
  • Terrace
  • BBQ area
  • Yoga areas
  • Children's playground
  • Cafes and restaurants

 

MBR City is one of the largest mixed-use neighborhoods in Dubai. It is also one of the youngest projects in the emirate, as construction began in 2012. The full realization of the district is scheduled for 2030, with a total area of 108 km2. At the moment, MBR City already has a fairly well-developed social infrastructure with kindergartens, international schools, universities, and medical clinics. The master plan for the development of the area includes the construction of the largest shopping center in the world, hotels, sports centers, clinics, and a metro station.

MBR City is home to a 7-kilometer lagoon, the world's longest man-made lagoon with crystal clear water and sandy beaches. The area is also famous for the world's largest artificial beach with 14 kilometers of boardwalks. Moreover, MBR City has a bike path (8.3 km), a golf course, a racecourse, and a nature reserve.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 67.3 – 86.3
Price per m², USD 6,446 – 6,972
Apartment price, USD 434,480 – 601,710
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 129.4
Price per m², USD 6,154 – 6,418
Apartment price, USD 796,353 – 830,482
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 174.7 – 294.8
Price per m², USD 5,860 – 6,303
Apartment price, USD 1,10M – 1,76M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 211.6 – 311.4
Price per m², USD 5,948 – 7,035
Apartment price, USD 1,26M – 2,19M
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 346.1 – 450.1
Price per m², USD 7,033 – 7,034
Apartment price, USD 2,43M – 3,17M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Developer news

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
