The Golf Club residential complex is a unique architectural construction of 5 blocks. The project is located in the MBR City area, near the Ras Al Khor highway, allowing you to quickly get to any area of Dubai in 15-20 minutes. A distinctive feature of the complex is a world-class golf course (18 holes) and sky gardens, custom-designed, which will create a special space for relaxation.

The complex offers apartments:

1-bedroom from 67 m2

2-bedrooms from 94 m2

3-bedrooms from 174 m2

4-bedrooms from 206 m2

In addition, the complex has duplexes equipped with individual elevators:

Duplex with 4 bedrooms from 277 m2

Duplex with 5 bedrooms from 346 m2

The infrastructure of the complex:

Gym

Swimming pool

Golf course

Golf club

Recreational areas

Terrace

BBQ area

Yoga areas

Children's playground

Cafes and restaurants

MBR City is one of the largest mixed-use neighborhoods in Dubai. It is also one of the youngest projects in the emirate, as construction began in 2012. The full realization of the district is scheduled for 2030, with a total area of 108 km2. At the moment, MBR City already has a fairly well-developed social infrastructure with kindergartens, international schools, universities, and medical clinics. The master plan for the development of the area includes the construction of the largest shopping center in the world, hotels, sports centers, clinics, and a metro station.

MBR City is home to a 7-kilometer lagoon, the world's longest man-made lagoon with crystal clear water and sandy beaches. The area is also famous for the world's largest artificial beach with 14 kilometers of boardwalks. Moreover, MBR City has a bike path (8.3 km), a golf course, a racecourse, and a nature reserve.