  New residence Jadeel with swimming pools close to Dubai Marina, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE

New residence Jadeel with swimming pools close to Dubai Marina, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€2,79M
;
13
About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces.

The residence features swimming pools, fitness centers, jogging anf bike paths, a green area, a kids' playground, a green area, around-the-clock security.

Completion - May, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Burj Al Arab.

  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
Dubai, UAE

New residence Jadeel with swimming pools close to Dubai Marina, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,79M
