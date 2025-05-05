  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New Alton Residence with swimming pools, restaurants and kids' play areas close to schools and medical facilities, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Alton Residence with swimming pools, restaurants and kids' play areas close to schools and medical facilities, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$326,191
;
8
Media Media
ID: 25952
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2453288
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Alton is a new residential complex by Nshama, located in the green area of Town Square Dubai. The project architecture is inspired by natural shapes and modern trends, making it the harmonious supplement to the environment. Spacious parks, walking alleys , fountains and cozy lounge areas create the atmosphere of tranquility and comfort right around the corner.

The project includes stylish apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, thought out to the last detail for family life. Spacious kitchens are equipped with built-in German-made appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light. Residents of the complex get access to all infrastructure of the area - from cafes and shops to schools, sports grounds and bike tracks.

This complex is the ideal choice for those, who are looking for cozy accommodation, proximity to nature and comfort of urban life. Here, you'll find everything necessary for a family at a reasonable price and in one of the most developing areas of Dubai. It's not just an apartment - it's your new lifestyle.

Amenities:

  • Town Square central park
  • Shops and restaurants
  • Swimming pools and fitness rooms
  • Bike tracks, jogging and walking paths
  • Kids' play areas
  • Skate park and wave simulator
  • Schools, mosques and hospitals in close proximity

Completion — 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 50/50 on handover.

Features of the flats

All apartments come fitted with German-made kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Town Square makes this complex the ideal choice. The areas offers numerous amenities, which make life comfortable and diverse. The skate park is the ideal place for young people and everybody, who wants to keep fit. Activity fans can skateboard, scooter and roller skate here. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, allowing to go shopping and enjoy delicious food easily and quickly. There is a spacial pet park in the area. This is a safe and well-maintained space, where your pets can run, play and communicate with other dogs. Regular events and parties promote strengthening of relationships between residents and create the community feeling.

  • District 2020 – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall — 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes
  • DWC Airport — 25 minutes
  • Dubai Intl Airport — 28 minutes
  • Dubai Mall — 29 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

