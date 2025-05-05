  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex Golf Grove with a swimming pool, panoramic views and a club, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex Golf Grove with a swimming pool, panoramic views and a club, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
3
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Golf Grove is a residential complex, which offers elegant architecture, refined design and thought-out to the last detail residences with premium finishing. Spacious private terraces allow to enjoy morning coffee, views of picturesque golf courses, water hyaline and Downtown Dubai. It's a place, where tranquility and luxury are combined with dynamic pace of life, creating unparalleled atmosphere.

The project offers its residents the exceptional level of comfort and a wide choice of premium amenities. The complex features a roof-top sauna with breathtaking views, as well as a luxury swimming pool on top of the building, where you can refresh and enjoy secluded atmosphere. The outdoor yoga area is ideal for outdoor exercises, allowing to get it together. You can spend evenings in the cozy barbecue area with your near and dear ones or in the stylish club, specially created for recreation and communication.

Outdoors adventurers will appreciate the modern gym, equipped with advanced fitness facilities, and the specially organized outdoor fitness area. The outdoor cinema will allow to enjoy favourite films viewing, creating really magic atmosphere.

The unique lifestyle, full of comfort, seclusion and premium privileges, is waiting for you. It's your chance to become a part of the exclusive community, to enjoy breathtaking views and to lead your dream lifestyle.

Amenities:

  • outdoor cinema
  • roof-top sauna and swimming pool
  • yoga area
  • private terraces
  • club and gym
  • barbecue area
  • fitness center

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 10 minutes
  • Expo City - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 14 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

