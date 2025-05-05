  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New high-rise The Place Residence close to golf clubs, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise The Place Residence close to golf clubs, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 15940
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2358487
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

We offer apartments in a residence with rish infrastructure.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Siemens kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Golf club - 3 km
  • Dubai Marina - 10 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 12 km
  • Burj Al Arab - 12 km
  • Business Bay - 17 km
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 km

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New high-rise The Place Residence close to golf clubs, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$474,077
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications