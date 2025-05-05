Residential complex New high-rise The Place Residence close to golf clubs, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartments in the new Venice project in Dubai South! The apartments are equipped with household appliances! High yield - 8.1% in $! Perfect for living, investing and renting!
Azizi Venice will be located entirely within one of the world's largest lagoons with crystal blue water.
Amenities:…
Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is a super luxury project by Dubai Holding, which rises the standards of urban life to a new level. The complex is located in the heart of Dubai, close to Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future, in the prestigious area of Trade Center, where key…
Modern Hammock Park apartments in Jebel Ali Village! The apartments are perfect for living, resale and rental! Profitability - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Fully furnished! Installment plan 0%! Completion date - 1 sq.m. 2027 Apartments feature German kitchens, luxury…
