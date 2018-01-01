Furnished apartments in the eco-friendly project Samana Barari Views in the Majan area! Interest-free installments! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - 8% in $). Perfect for long-term rental!
Amenities: swimming pool with a spacious terrace, cabanas, lazy river water attraction, walking areas, modern indoor fitness center and equipped outdoor sports court, recreation houses, barbecue area, basketball and tennis courts, simulator golf games.
Location:
5–15 minutes - Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Miracle Garden
20–30 minutes - Business Bay, Downtown Dubai attractions, Dubai International Airport (DXB), Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Palm Jumeirah
Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
55% - within 1.5 years
25% - 0.5% per month until full payment
Write or call, we will consult for free! We will provide an investor catalog!