Dubai, UAE
from
€207,543
14
About the complex

Apartment in the newest project AARK Residence! In the fast developing area of ​​Dubai Land! Panoramic views of the community and the city! Interest-free installments! Perfect for living, investing and renting!

Infrastructure: lobby lounge, swimming pool, fitness room, children's playground, landscaped gardens, parking spaces, security service 24/7.

Location:
3 minutes to The Centro
5 minutes to Dubai Outlet Mall
10 minutes to the center of Global Village
15 minutes to Sheikh Zayed Road
20 minutes to the center of Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
40% - under construction
50% - after delivery of the object

Write or call, we will tell you all the details of purchasing real estate in the UAE! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
13
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
