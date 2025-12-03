  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Wellington Ocean

Residential complex Wellington Ocean

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,381
;
35
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33012
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Wellington Ocean is a modern coastal residential complex on Dubai Islands with minimalist aesthetics and thoughtful infrastructure.

Wellington Ocean is a new premium residential complex from Wellington Developments, which forms a modern lifestyle by the sea.

Benefits of Wellington Ocean:
- Modern architecture with clear lines and panoramic glass surfaces;
Lobby, lobby and bar in a single space, created in the aesthetics of urban elegance;
- Marble details, calm illumination and functional vertical mobility;
- Thoughtful layouts with an emphasis on light, privacy and comfort;
- Facilities for family living and high rental demand.

The infrastructure of the complex:
- Pool on the podium;
- Change booths;
- Children's water attractions;
- Playground;
- Mini golf.
- The catwalk rest area;
- Amenities on the roof (rest area, relaxation, views of the coast);
Lobby bar and spacious public areas;
- Partially furnished apartments.

Location and transport accessibility:
Wellington Ocean is located in a key part of the Dubai Islands:
Deira City Centre – 5 minutes
Dubai International Airport – 19 minutes
Downtown Dubai – 30 minutes
- Walking areas and beaches of Dubai Islands are in close proximity.

Contact us for advice, current prices and a selection of layouts.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ghaff Land Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$158,676
Residential complex New residence Midtown Mesk with parks and swimming pools close to a metro station, Production City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$420,229
Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$797,000
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,26M
Residential complex New Eden House Zabeel Residence with swimming pools and a spa close to the international airport and Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,34M
You are viewing
Residential complex Wellington Ocean
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,381
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Canal Heights 2 de Grisogono by Damac
Apartment building Canal Heights 2 de Grisogono by Damac
Apartment building Canal Heights 2 de Grisogono by Damac
Apartment building Canal Heights 2 de Grisogono by Damac
Apartment building Canal Heights 2 de Grisogono by Damac
Show all Apartment building Canal Heights 2 de Grisogono by Damac
Apartment building Canal Heights 2 de Grisogono by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$707,447
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Canal Heights 2 represents a stunning sequel to the highly successful Canal Heights, setting a new benchmark in global real estate. Inspired by the exquisite artistry and sophistication of de GRISOGONO Geneve, the renowned jeweler, this project epitomizes the ultimate in beauty and luxury wi…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Creek Waters
Residential complex Creek Waters
Residential complex Creek Waters
Residential complex Creek Waters
Residential complex Creek Waters
Show all Residential complex Creek Waters
Residential complex Creek Waters
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 50
Creek waters  Creek Harbor Location Deadline - III 2027g   Creek Waters — premium complex from Emaar Properties, located on Creek Island in Dubai Creek Harbor. It features luxurious 1 – 4-bedroom apartment and eight three-bedroom townhouses. Also on sale is one exclusive two-level pentho…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Apartment building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Apartment building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Apartment building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Apartment building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Apartment building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$330,860
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 40
Luxury Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a well-planned and family-friendly residential community developed by Nakheel, strategically located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Known for its tranquil a…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications