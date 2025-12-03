Residential complex Wellington Ocean

Wellington Ocean is a modern coastal residential complex on Dubai Islands with minimalist aesthetics and thoughtful infrastructure.
Wellington Ocean is a new premium residential complex from Wellington Developments, which forms a modern lifestyle by the sea.
Benefits of Wellington Ocean:
- Modern architecture with clear lines and panoramic glass surfaces;
Lobby, lobby and bar in a single space, created in the aesthetics of urban elegance;
- Marble details, calm illumination and functional vertical mobility;
- Thoughtful layouts with an emphasis on light, privacy and comfort;
- Facilities for family living and high rental demand.
The infrastructure of the complex:
- Pool on the podium;
- Change booths;
- Children's water attractions;
- Playground;
- Mini golf.
- The catwalk rest area;
- Amenities on the roof (rest area, relaxation, views of the coast);
Lobby bar and spacious public areas;
- Partially furnished apartments.
Location and transport accessibility:
Wellington Ocean is located in a key part of the Dubai Islands:
Deira City Centre – 5 minutes
Dubai International Airport – 19 minutes
Downtown Dubai – 30 minutes
- Walking areas and beaches of Dubai Islands are in close proximity.
