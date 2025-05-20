Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Wynwood Residence, 5 minutes from a yacht club, beaches and golf courses, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Wynwood is an embodiment of luxury, style and exceptional comfort on one of the most prospective islands of Dubai - Dubai Islands. The project Wynwood offers refined residences with 1-4 bedrooms, including exclusive duplex apartments. All apartments are fully furnished with designer furniture, allowing to move in immediately or to begin receiving rental income cost effectively. It's an ideal solution for both life and investment. Every element of the project is thought out to the last detail. There is a roof-top infinity pool and a sunbathing terrace with panoramic views. The green landscaped courtyard creates the feeling of natural oasis. For families with children, there are play areas and a separate kids' pool. Sports fans will be delighted with a spacious gym and a fitness area. There is a jacuzzi and an outdoor yoga terrace for complete relaxation.

Wynwood also opens attractive investment opportunities, including high rental income, as well as an opportunity of UAE golden visa receiving, making the project especially attractive for foreign buyers and investors, wishing to fix the capital in one of the most rapidly growing real estate markets in the world.

Amenities:

roof-top infinity pool

kids' pool

playground

modern gym

outdoor yoga

fitness center

jacuzzi

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

All furniture is included

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Islands are notable for perfect transport accessibility: just 5 minutes to the yacht club, beaches, golf courses and marinas, 15 minutes to the international airport and just 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. It's the ideal combination of seclusion, proximity to nature and easy access to business and cultural life of the megapolis.