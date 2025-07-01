Apartment in a new building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah

PASSO by BEYOND — Palm Jumeirah
Iconic waterfront living, sculpted by design. PASSO translates coastal contours into architecture—fluid forms, serene light, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces on the Palm’s Crescent. Select from 1–4 bedroom residences, signature penthouses, and ultra-exclusive beachfront mansions, all oriented to panoramic sea and skyline views with private beach access. Expect refined materials, intelligent layouts, and wellness-led amenities from arrival to residence. A limited collection within twin landmark towers sets a new calm, contemporary rhythm for island life on Palm Jumeirah. Own a shoreline address shaped for serenity and status.
