  2. United Arab Emirates
  Apartment in a new building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah

Apartment in a new building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,16M
VAT
;
Premium Premium
24 1
ID: 32693
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

PASSO by BEYOND — Palm Jumeirah
Iconic waterfront living, sculpted by design. PASSO translates coastal contours into architecture—fluid forms, serene light, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces on the Palm’s Crescent. Select from 1–4 bedroom residences, signature penthouses, and ultra-exclusive beachfront mansions, all oriented to panoramic sea and skyline views with private beach access. Expect refined materials, intelligent layouts, and wellness-led amenities from arrival to residence. A limited collection within twin landmark towers sets a new calm, contemporary rhythm for island life on Palm Jumeirah. Own a shoreline address shaped for serenity and status.
Register your interest today.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leisure

Video Review of apartment building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah


