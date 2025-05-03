PSI Real Estate LLC

About the agency

Property Shop Investment, established in 2007, is a pioneer in the real estate market of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Northern Emirates. What started as a challenge for five employees equipped with high goals, a passion for success and to meet the real estate market needs in 2007, has transformed today into a leading full-service real estate company. With more than 200

acclaimed employees, PSI is one of the most affluent partners in the market for developers, bankers, and clients.