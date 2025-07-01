  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Interest-free installment plan for 6 years

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 28067
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Palm Deira (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

The Ocean Crest project is a modern residential complex ideally located near the sea, offering a unique combination of comfort and natural beauty. The architecture of the complex is minimalist in style, using advanced materials that ensure long-term durability and aesthetic appeal.

The living spaces feature spacious layouts and large windows that fill the rooms with natural light and offer magnificent views of the ocean and surrounding nature. The complex provides all the necessary amenities, including recreation areas, sports grounds, and landscaped green areas.

Ocean Crest is aimed at those who appreciate a high standard of living in harmony with nature and want to enjoy a peaceful yet fulfilling life by the sea. This project is ideal for both permanent residence and investment in quality real estate with the prospect of value growth.

 

 

