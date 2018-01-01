New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

We offer furnished villas and townhouses with different layouts.

The French-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course.