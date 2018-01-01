  1. Realting.com
  LIV Residence — ready for rent and residence visa apartments by LIV Developers close to the sea and the beach with views of Dubai Marina

LIV Residence — ready for rent and residence visa apartments by LIV Developers close to the sea and the beach with views of Dubai Marina

Dubai, UAE
from
€825,455
20
About the complex

Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments are available for purchase. Some apartments have harbor views, and there are also apartments with views of JBR neighborhood and the street. All apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, premium European kitchens, and spacious private terraces. Most of the remaining apartments are currently for rent.

Amenities: infinity pool and terrace with view of Dubai Marina; stores and restaurant.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the lively and busiest areas of the city. It is a marina where the most luxurious ships are moored, and tall skyscrapers are located nearby.

It is a prestigious residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest neighborhoods in Dubai, and yet, it is the most populated and developed area. Jumeirah Beach Residence or JBR is the "heart" of the area. In JBR, there are 200 high-rise buildings, including 40 skyscrapers ranging in height from 250 to 516 m. The tallest of them is the Pentominium skyscraper with a height of 516 m.

The project is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, supermarket, bus stop and the harbor.

  • Dubai Marina Mall - 4 min by car
  • Marina Beach - 6 min
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 min
  • Mall Dubai - 18 min
  • Burj Khalifa Skyscraper - 20 min
  • Airport - 25 min
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 23 min
  • Creek Park - 22 min
Dubai, UAE

You are viewing
LIV Residence — ready for rent and residence visa apartments by LIV Developers close to the sea and the beach with views of Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
from
€825,455
