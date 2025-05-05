Residential complex New Al Haseen 3 Residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE

Al Haseen 3 is an exclusive residential complex, which offers studios and refines apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and spacious interiors. the unique combination of urban convenience and secluded atmosphere is waiting for you here.

Residents of the complex get access to the amenities, which make everyday life really comfortable. The modern gym inspires to activities, and the swimming pool will help to relax after a busy day. There are kids' play areas, where children can have fun safely. The underground parking ensures convenience and safety for your car.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

around-the-clock security

central air conditioning

banquet hall

kids' playground

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 30/70, 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Advantages

Investment in Al Haseen 3 is the guarantee of high yield and sustainable real estate cost growth. The strategic location in one of the most prospective areas of Dubai makes this project the perfect opportunity for investment. 10-on-10 program offers the unique conditions: guaranteed income, no rental service charge and convenient buy-back option, which make the purchase of real estate in the complex unprecedentedly beneficial.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Dubai Industrial City, the project becomes the ideal choice for those, who want to live near business centers, but to enjoy silence and tranquility at the same time. This dynamically developing area offers the best conditions for balance of work and private life. Green spaces, landscaped walking areas and well-developed infrastructure make the complex not only a place for living, but the real oasis of coziness and luxury in the heart of the city.