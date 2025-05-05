  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Al Haseen 3 Residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Al Haseen 3 Residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$169,548
14/04/2025
$168,501
13/04/2025
$168,600
12/04/2025
$169,229
11/04/2025
$173,054
10/04/2025
$173,759
09/04/2025
$174,633
08/04/2025
$174,524
06/04/2025
$174,625
05/04/2025
$173,035
04/04/2025
$175,349
03/04/2025
$177,292
02/04/2025
$176,919
01/04/2025
$176,520
30/03/2025
$175,976
29/03/2025
$177,292
28/03/2025
$177,940
27/03/2025
$177,316
26/03/2025
$177,206
25/03/2025
$176,600
24/03/2025
$176,002
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25368
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441553
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Al Haseen 3 is an exclusive residential complex, which offers studios and refines apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and spacious interiors. the unique combination of urban convenience and secluded atmosphere is waiting for you here.

Residents of the complex get access to the amenities, which make everyday life really comfortable. The modern gym inspires to activities, and the swimming pool will help to relax after a busy day. There are kids' play areas, where children can have fun safely. The underground parking ensures convenience and safety for your car.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • around-the-clock security
  • central air conditioning
  • banquet hall
  • kids' playground

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 30/70, 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Advantages

Investment in Al Haseen 3 is the guarantee of high yield and sustainable real estate cost growth. The strategic location in one of the most prospective areas of Dubai makes this project the perfect opportunity for investment. 10-on-10 program offers the unique conditions: guaranteed income, no rental service charge and convenient buy-back option, which make the purchase of real estate in the complex unprecedentedly beneficial.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Dubai Industrial City, the project becomes the ideal choice for those, who want to live near business centers, but to enjoy silence and tranquility at the same time. This dynamically developing area offers the best conditions for balance of work and private life. Green spaces, landscaped walking areas and well-developed infrastructure make the complex not only a place for living, but the real oasis of coziness and luxury in the heart of the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Q Gardens Loft - 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$238,356
Residential complex Aqua Flora
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$203,368
Residential complex New Ellison Residence with a swimming pool close to parks and premium infrastructure, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$261,233
Apartment building Harbour Lights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$798,356
You are viewing
Residential complex New Al Haseen 3 Residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$169,548
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Kensington Gardens with a private school and lagoons, International City Phase 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Kensington Gardens with a private school and lagoons, International City Phase 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$870,780
Kensington Gardens is not just a residential complex, it's the unique community, where every detail is created for comfort and quality of life. Imagine your life in a green oasis, where the elegant British architecture seamlessly blends with pacifying landscapes. The refined townhouses with …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Binghatti Haven with a swimming pool, a spa and a mini golf, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Binghatti Haven with a swimming pool, a spa and a mini golf, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,810
Binghatti Haven is a residential complex in the prestigious area of Dubia Sports City. The project offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, which seamlessly blend elegant design, luxury and comfort. Every interior element is thought out to the last detail. Spaces are notable for thei…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the new Park Meadows residence with a swimming pool and parks in the heart of Dubailand area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Park Meadows residence with a swimming pool and parks in the heart of Dubailand area, Dubai
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$318,681
Park Meadows rises in the heart of Dubailand, surrounded by lush greenery and quiet water canals. It's a modern 17-storey residential complex, including 205 luxury residences. Every corner is saturated with tranquility, where modern comfort blends in with natural beauty. Spacious apartments …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications