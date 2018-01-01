  1. Realting.com
  Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €146,200

About the complex

The residential development with one of the best golf courses and facilities for residents.

The first of its kind in the Middle East, the International Golf Club is a spectacularly landscaped 18-hole golf course designed by 2016 Olympic Course Architect Gil Hans. The exclusive clubhouse has high-end restaurants and a spacious pro shop which offers the latest in golf clothing and accessories.

The complex features apartments with spacious and bright interiors, large windows and terraces overlooking the golf course, park and water bodies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also has tennis courts, a skate park, a park for specific events and activities, and a place to walk and relax with trees, trails, streams and tranquil lakes.

Location and nearby infrastructure

DAMAC Hills is an eco-friendly and tranquil area offering a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, yet only a short drive from Dubai's main attractions and business centres.

Nearby there are a medical centre, a grocery shop, a school with the latest international study programmes and Carrefour supermarket.

