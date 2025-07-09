Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd

About the agency

About our company

We only offer properties off plan - new build projects and new build properties for sale. Furthermore, we only offer properties from the region's largest developers to ensure that projects are realised through the Emirate's capital.

Off plan property in Dubai doesn't just represent a simple investment; it is the key to a future of immeasurable possibilities. When you choose to buy an off-plan property, you are investing directly in a property that is currently in planning or under construction.

This type of investment is considerably cheaper and offers enormous potential returns. Payment plans are usually extremely flexible and often only require a small initial investment of 5-10% of the purchase price. Property developers offer an attractive payment plan and often include a furniture package. When a construction project, e.g. a flat block, is completed, the price of a flat is usually up to three times as expensive as when the property is still under construction. When such a property is sold, you make a substantial profit accordingly.

A little about our history...

We are a German-speaking Real Estate agency and have been working on the south coast of Andalusia for 25 years, successfully brokering all kinds of properties to customers from all over Europe and overseas; We have grown steadily over time and now we are also active in Dubai!

With all our decades of experience, we continue to support our customers in buying, selling and renting properties on the Costa del Sol and Dubai. With our reliable and professional employees and partners, we offer an “all-round” service.

This means that we advise you in advance on your selection so that you find the best possible property that suits your needs or is a top investment, and we take care of all the necessary documents, bank account, visa or even setting up a business Company for the purchase, accompany you during the purchase up to the notary appointment, and help to arrange financing for your desired property.

If you wish, we will be happy to recommend lawyers who will advise and support you in all legal matters. (Purchase processing, payment of taxes and fees for the sale, conversion or registration of electricity, water and administration).

We would be happy to plan your sightseeing trip to Dubai with hotel accommodation and shuttle service from the airport. We will pick you up from the hotel for sightseeing and show you the best places in this exciting desert city.

You don't have to worry about anything, we're responsible for that.

We look forward to working for you and getting to know you - see you in Dubai!