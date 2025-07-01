  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  Residential complex The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Residential complex The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,000
;
17 1
ID: 28118
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Sunset Bay 5 by developer Imtiaz is the perfect secluded island coastline, combining harmony and simplicity. Here, life flows to the rhythm of the tide, and every moment is filled with tranquility. Surrounded by the sea, sky, and picturesque landscapes, this address brings clarity and ease to everyday life.

 

The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, combining thoughtful design with panoramic views and seamless connectivity to the coastal beauty of Dubai Islands. Conveniently located near the city center, it combines the serenity of island life with the comfort of urban infrastructure.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

