Residential complex New residence City Walk Crestlane with swimming pools and lounge areas close to Downtown Dubai, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • City
    Business Bay

About the complex

City Walk Crestlane is a premium residential project by prestigious developer Meraas, famous for its significant projects in Dubai. City Walk Crestlane offers carefully thought-out apartments and duplexes with modern design and quality finishing, which will be ideal for both comfortable living, and investment.

The project has already become the real blockbuster at the real estate market of Dubai, due to the unique combination of elegance, functionality and economically advantageous location. The project goes like hot cakes, confirming high demand for accommodation of such level. Access to the best amenities is waiting for you here: infinity pools, a yoga studio, modern gyms, lounge areas, and sports grounds. This place is ideal for families, professionals, and those, who appreciate well-balanced pace of life.

Amenities:

  • infinity pools
  • yoga studio
  • modern gym
  • lounge areas
  • sports grounds
  • water cinema

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan - 20/55/25%.

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Advantages

Investment in City Walk Crestlane is expected to be beneficial - the project annual yield is 5%, making it not only the prestigious place for living, but the perfect tool for sustainable yield. It's the unique opportunity to become an owner of real estate in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai, combining comfort, style, and pecuniary benefit.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the landmark area of Al Wasl, famous for its central location, luxury infrastructure, and proximity to the kay places of interest, such as Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah Beach.

Location on the map

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

