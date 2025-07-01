  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence Maison 3 with swimming pools and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Maison 3 with swimming pools and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$224,042
28/06/2025
$224,042
23/02/2024
$177,160
;
3
ID: 15939
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2358503
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a parking, a gym, a barbecue area, landscaped gardens.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

