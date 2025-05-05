Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure in Nad Al Sheba 1 area, Dubai, UAE

Woodland Crest is a new residential complex where every detail is thought out to make your everyday life more fulfilling and comfortable. Thanks to its location in Nad Al Sheba 1, the residences offer stunning views of the sparkling lights of Burj Khalifa.

The complex’s rooftop features an infinity pool with mesmerizing views of the city, a barbecue area, open-air lounge spaces, and an outdoor cinema where you can organize warm family evenings or romantic meetings under the stars. For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, there is a modern fitness room, a yoga room, a steam room and a sauna, as well as a Zen garden for meditation and relaxation.

Features of the flats

The project offers modern residences in low-rise building — only 50 exclusive apartments. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase: bright interiors, panoramic windows and warm shades create an atmosphere of real comfort. The apartments are equipped with modern "smart home" systems that allow you to control lighting, climate and security with one touch. Spacious built-in wardrobes and thoughtful storage organization create impeccable order. Baths and showers are decorated using premium materials and high-quality plumbing, and each kitchen has built-in Bosch appliances — from an oven and hob to a refrigerator, dishwasher and washing machine.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Convenient transport accessibility allows you to reach DXB airport, business districts, beach clubs, educational institutions, medical centers and sports facilities, including golf courses and an equestrian club at Nad Al Sheba 1, in just minutes.