  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  Residential quarter An exclusive collection with a stunning view

Residential quarter An exclusive collection with a stunning view

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
ID: 28037
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

29 residences, ranging from four- to six-bedroom apartments, as well as an exclusive seven-bedroom penthouse.

 

Each hillside residence offers privacy framed by breathtaking views of the pristine horizon. Upon arrival, you are greeted by a special lobby with parking, opening up breathtaking sea views and setting the tone for the experiences to come. Created for those seeking more than just a home, these residences embody the extraordinary in every moment.

 

The facade of the residences is made of smooth, flowing stone and resembles the natural forms of the elements, such as wind, sand, and water. This design softens the presence of the building, allowing it to blend harmoniously into the horizon and the surrounding space.

 

Inspired by the sand dunes of Dubai, the design emphasizes horizontality with expansive balconies. The underside of each balcony features an inverted dune motif, creating a smooth transition between the interior and exterior.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications