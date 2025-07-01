Residential quarter An exclusive collection with a stunning view

29 residences, ranging from four- to six-bedroom apartments, as well as an exclusive seven-bedroom penthouse.

Each hillside residence offers privacy framed by breathtaking views of the pristine horizon. Upon arrival, you are greeted by a special lobby with parking, opening up breathtaking sea views and setting the tone for the experiences to come. Created for those seeking more than just a home, these residences embody the extraordinary in every moment.

The facade of the residences is made of smooth, flowing stone and resembles the natural forms of the elements, such as wind, sand, and water. This design softens the presence of the building, allowing it to blend harmoniously into the horizon and the surrounding space.

Inspired by the sand dunes of Dubai, the design emphasizes horizontality with expansive balconies. The underside of each balcony features an inverted dune motif, creating a smooth transition between the interior and exterior.