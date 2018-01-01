Residential complex in a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood with developed infrastructure and green landscape, Liwan, Dubai, UAE

The building has 9 floors with 1-2 bedroom apartments, the 10th floor is equipped for residents' amenities.

There are many amenities such as infinity pool, children's pool, games rooms, cinema, sauna, steam room, event room, meditation room, gymnasium, etc. in the residential complex.

Features of the flats

Details: smart home system, Samsung appliances (washing machine, gas cooker, fridge), Bangodesign UK fixtures and fittings, bathroom and WC in natural stone-marble, fitted wardrobes, large terrace/balcony.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Liwan area is located next to the actively developing Silicon Oasis, but unlike the latter it has very convenient transport accessibility. From this neighbourhood it is easy to get anywhere in Dubai in 30 minutes without traffic jams. The Global village fair is only 10 minutes away. Business Bay and Downtown are 20 minutes away. Creek Harbour and Festival city are 15 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is 17 minutes' drive away. Marina, JLT and Blue waters can be reached in 30 minutes bypassing the toll roads.

Quiet and peaceful neighbourhood with developed infrastructure and green landscape. Across the road 7 minutes drive to Silicon Oasis is a large shopping centre Central mall, as well as nearby is Outlet mall.