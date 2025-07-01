  1. Realting.com
Residential complex SOL Luxe

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$520,000
Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai
  Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 1000 m)
  Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 300 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

SOL Luxe is a unique residential and commercial complex on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses. The building features contemporary architecture and offers unobstructed views of the city center, the iconic Burj Khalifa, as well as the sea and Burj Al Arab. Its convenient location, just one minute from the DIFC metro station, ensures maximum mobility and comfort.

 

The project offers a collection of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences (some with studies), as well as premium Grade A++ office space. With its carefully thought-out layout and variety of floor plans, SOL Luxe is suitable for both living and working in the heart of the metropolis.

 

The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028, with attractive flexible payment plans available. It is an investment in the future that combines a prestigious location, modern infrastructure, and a unique lifestyle.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
