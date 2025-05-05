Residential complex New residential complex Floarea Grande with excellent amenities in Arjan-Dubailand, UAE

Welcome to Floareá Grandé, a residential project that embodies the highest standards of quality, innovative design and unrivaled comfort. Situated in the prestigious Arjan area, it offers a flawless combination of modern architecture, thoughtful interiors and first-class amenities, creating a space where every moment is filled with harmony and sophistication.

Floareá Grandé residences are spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Floors made of premium European tiles, built-in wardrobes in a combination of glass and wood, designer interiors with luxurious accents - all this creates a feeling of absolute elegance. Kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances from leading European brands, and stylish bathrooms with high-quality sanitary ware and exclusive finishing materials turn into real rest and relaxation areas. The smart home system with voice control ALEXA allows you to control lighting, temperature, security and multimedia. Spacious balconies offer views of the picturesque landscapes, and a vertical garden with water cascades turns the interior space into a green oasis.

For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is a modern fitness center, yoga studio, sauna and steam room, and a huge swimming pool will be an ideal place to relax. Families with children will appreciate the play areas, and gourmets will appreciate the cozy courtyard with a barbecue area.

Extra opportunities

Installments: 50/50

20% - upon booking

⁠10% - June 2025

10% - October 2025

10% - February 2026

50% - upon project delivery

Large swimming pool

Children's playroom

Gym

Steam room and sauna

Yoga studio

Clubhouse

BBQ area

Playground

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Proximity to Dubai Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden, prestigious schools, top hospitals, shopping malls and restaurants makes life here convenient and fulfilling. It offers easy access to all the key attractions of Dubai, while enjoying the peace and privacy of a prestigious residential area.