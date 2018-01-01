Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE

Apartment in southern Dubai with beautiful views of the landscaped gardens.
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
Tenora – 10-story residential complex in the Dubai South area. Dubai South – is an area formerly known as Dubai World Central district. Al-Maktum International Airport is located here, and the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition is also held. The community has supermarkets, shops and cafes, hospitals and public transport stops. Real estate in this area is attractive for investment.
The apartments include: a fully equipped kitchen, washing machine, dryer, oven, refrigerator and microwave. A spacious balcony allows tenants to enjoy stunning views.
UNIQUE:
Amenities in the project include: a temperature-controlled pool, a well-equipped gym, a steam bath and a sauna, as well as a children's playground. The building also has a multifunctional event room and landscaped gardens. In addition, residents can use high-speed elevators, spacious parking and 24-hour security.
On the territory of the complex there are landscaped gardens and spacious parking. Residents can use high-speed elevators. On the ground floor there are several shops, as well as catering facilities.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Dubai for free!
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.
Apartment in the multifunctional complex Vista in the popular district of Dubai Studio City.
Advantages of the project: gym, special room for yoga and Pilates, spa, relaxation area with pool and sun loungers, open sports grounds, landscape park, footpaths, barbecue area, parking.
The layout of the residence includes a spacious living room, a bathroom with high-quality plumbing, a balcony and a dining area. The kitchen will feature modern furniture and household appliances.
The profitability ratio of the studios will be approximately 6.3% per annum, while apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms will bring about 6.9% and 6% per annum.
Payment Plan:
40% - under construction
60% - upon completion in September 2024
We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!