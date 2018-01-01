  1. Realting.com
  Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE

Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€3,49M
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, fitness centers, parks, kids' playgrounds.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to Burj Al Arab, shopping malls, schools.

  • Mall of Emirates - 5 minutes drive
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
Dubai, UAE

